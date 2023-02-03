Give Nebraska invites you to make a difference this Valentine’s Day.

Donate to a Give Nebraska nonprofit, and Give Nebraska will send a box of Bakers chocolates and a card to that special person in your life. Gifts can be made online at www.GiveNebraska.org.

“Recognizing your favorite causes and favorite people through a donation to Give Nebraska’s Share the Love campaign is the perfect match,” said Josh Hanshaw, Give Nebraska board member.

Your contribution of $25 or $50 creates an immediate impact. It can provide meals for families who have fallen on hard times through Food Bank for the Heartland, or help cover the cost of high-quality child care to support working families through the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation.

Every dollar makes a difference.

“Share the Love is a wonderful way to show your feelings to someone special while also giving back,” said Brenda Weyers of the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation. “Your donation makes a difference right here in Nebraska. Doing something meaningful AND Bakers chocolates – it’s the perfect Valentine’s gift!”

Donors may choose from 75 agencies serving Lincoln, Omaha and the entire state of Nebraska. These members of Give Nebraska assist those in need, promote local arts and culture, build strong communities, enhance education and learning, improve health options, care for animals and the environment, and work for a just society.

To learn more and participate in Share the Love, visit www.GiveNebraska.org. Be sure to make your donation by Feb. 7 to ensure timely delivery of chocolates.