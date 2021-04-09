Girl Scouts’ artVenture fundraiser goes virtual April 22-24

The annual Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska artVenture fundraising event is going virtual and expanding statewide this year. The artVenture Silent Auction: A Virtual Celebration of Creativity and Collaboration will take place online April 22-24.
ArtVenture is a unique arts education program that matches groups of Girl Scouts with professional artists in a collaborative setting. Working together in a variety of mediums, they create original works of art that are sold in a silent auction. Through the wonders of technology, this year’s art collaborations took place online, allowing girls from across the state – and even from other states – to work with any artist no matter their location.
Their collaborative artwork, as well as pieces submitted by some of the state’s most well-known artists and unique experience packages, will be available during the artVenture silent auction.
Registration is free, and the auction opens at 7 a.m. Thursday, April 22 and closes at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 24. Proceeds benefit Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska.
Virtual event attendees can enhance their artVenture experience by purchasing Tasting or VIP boxes that include a choice of wine, craft beer or mocktails expertly paired with Girl Scout cookies, snacks and appetizers. ArtVenture guests will be treated to a livestreamed grand finale event Saturday, April 24, at 7 p.m. on Facebook.
Find event details and registration information at bit.ly/artVenture2021. A gallery featuring the artwork will be available soon.
ArtVenture is made possible thanks in part to sponsors including Lozier, Union Pacific, the Richard P. and Laurine Kimmel Charitable Foundation, Pinnacle Bank, Moran’s Liquor Works and Zipline Brewing Company.