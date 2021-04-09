Girl Scouts’ artVenture fundraiser goes virtual April 22-24

The annual Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska artVenture fundraising event is going virtual and expanding statewide this year. The artVenture Silent Auction: A Virtual Celebration of Creativity and Collaboration will take place online April 22-24.

ArtVenture is a unique arts education program that matches groups of Girl Scouts with professional artists in a collaborative setting. Working together in a variety of mediums, they create original works of art that are sold in a silent auction. Through the wonders of technology, this year’s art collaborations took place online, allowing girls from across the state – and even from other states – to work with any artist no matter their location.

Their collaborative artwork, as well as pieces submitted by some of the state’s most well-known artists and unique experience packages, will be available during the artVenture silent auction.

Registration is free, and the auction opens at 7 a.m. Thursday, April 22 and closes at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 24. Proceeds benefit Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska.