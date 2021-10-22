Girl Scouts announce new cookie, membership incentive

Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska and Girl Scouts USA are introducing a new cookie to the nationwide lineup for the 2022 Girl Scout cookie season.

"Adventurefuls" are a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

Every purchase of Adventurefuls, and the whole portfolio of Girl Scout cookies, fuels local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year. Girl Scouts explore what interests them, discover their passions and take action on issues they care about. Whether they’re using STEM skills to solve a problem, changing a law to help their community, having a courageous outdoor experience or starting an innovative nonprofit, Girl Scouts build a better future for themselves and the world.

Buy one, get one membership incentive

Open to all girls in kindergarten through 12th grade, new Girl Scout troops and groups are forming. And thanks to grant funds, Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska is offering a buy one, get one membership incentive this fall. Nebraska girls who buy a membership now will receive a second, free membership that they can give to a sister, friend or caregiver while funds last. The offer is open to new members and girls who took last year off due to the pandemic. Families can get details at girlscouts.how/bogo.