Girl Scout cookie sales start Friday

The world may look different today, but a pandemic won’t stop the more than 100-year-old tradition of Girl Scouts selling cookies. Girls will put their entrepreneurial skills to work by creating safe ways to provide cookie lovers with tasty treats.

Cookie sales begin Friday, Feb. 12 in Nebraska, featuring a new variety: the Toast-Yay cookie. Playing off the popularity of breakfast comfort foods, the Toast-Yay is a French toast-inspired cookie dipped in icing.

The Girl Scout cookie program is about more than satisfying America’s sweet tooth. It teaches girls to run a business as they learn life skills like goal setting, decision-making, money management, people skills and business ethics. This year, girls will tap into their ingenuity to offer easy, safe and touchless transactions while the country continues to adapt to the pandemic.

Cookie booths open statewide this month and will include innovative virtual booths, drive-through locations, curbside pickup options and online orders that ship directly to customers’ doors. Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska will subsidize shipping costs for those who order more than six packages of direct-ship cookies. Depending on local health directives, in-person sales also may be available.