Girl Scout cookie sales begin Friday

Girl Scouts will soon kick off the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Program in Nebraska, giving consumers the opportunity to support local girl entrepreneurs by purchasing their favorite varieties and the new Adventureful cookie.

The adventure begins Friday, Feb. 11 when Girl Scout cookies go on sale across the state. The new Adventurefuls are crunchy, brownie-inspired cookies with caramel-flavored crème. The remainder of the 2022 Girl Scout cookie lineup includes Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Toast-Yay!, Lemonades, Shortbread and gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip cookies.

All varieties are $5 per package. Cookies will be on sale through March 20.

Every Girl Scout cookie purchase is an investment in the local community and in Nebraska girls — 100% of the net revenue stays in the state. The cookie program powers adventures for Girl Scouts as they use their cookie earnings to better their communities, explore new things in STEM and the outdoors, plan travel adventures, enjoy experiences with their friends and so much more.

Nebraska Girl Scouts also donate cookies to first responders and local charities through the Gift of Sharing program.

This season, girls will sell cookies in creative, socially distant and contact-free ways to keep themselves and their customers safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Many Girl Scouts will offer outdoor cookie booths, drive-through booths, curbside pickup and online sales that ship cookies directly to customers’ homes. Some Girl Scouts also will participate in traditional, in-person sales.

Cookie booths open Feb. 18. To find Girl Scouts selling cookies, visit GirlScoutsNebraska.org or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, free on iOS and Android devices. Cookie lovers can enter their ZIP code to find nearby booths or purchase cookies online from a local troop.

