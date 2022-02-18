Girl Scout cookie booths are open

Girl Scouts started selling cookies as a fundraiser at booths across Nebraska on Friday and will continue through March 20.

They are offering a new cookie called Adventurefuls along with the classics such as Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Caramel deLites and others.

The Cookie Finder at GirlScoutsNebraska.org or the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app for mobile devices make it easy to find booths selling cookies in Lincoln, or to connect with a local troop and have cookies shipped directly to your home.

Girl Scouts will continue to follow all local health safety guidelines. Some troops will host drive-through or virtual booths due to the pandemic.

The Girl Scout cookie program supports girl-led experiences through STEM programs, outdoor activities, community service projects and more. All cookie proceeds stay in Nebraska to support Girl Scout troops and members.

