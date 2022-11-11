 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Gifted: Annual Holiday Show' at the LUX thru Dec. 30

Gifted: Annual Holiday Show logo

Experience the magic of the holiday season at the “Gifted: Annual Holiday Show,” now through Dec. 30, at LUX Center for the Arts, 2601 N. 48th St.

The show features gifts of art and fine craft from local and national artists. “Gifted” includes handmade pottery, holiday ornaments, jewelry, tea towels, candles, paintings, prints and creative toys for the little ones. Your purchase directly supports featured artists and LUX programs.

Items will be available to take home right away, and gift wrapping is free with each purchase. For more information, visit www.luxcenter.org or call 402-466-8692.

