Gathering Place returns to in-person dining, needs community support

The Gathering Place soup kitchen’s nightly meal service, operated by Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties, has been going strong for 40 years and is looking for community support with a dollar-for-dollar donation match campaign.

Now through Dec. 31, gifts will be matched thanks to generous sponsors. So far, over $90,000 of the $200,000 goal has been raised.

Community Action’s Gathering Place serves 34,000 meals each year during its nightly meal service. Every day between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. a warm meal is offered, and this year the Gathering Place is open for the holidays. After two and a half years of serving solely in to-go boxes, Community Action’s Gathering Place returned to in-person dining in November – just in time for the harsh drop in temperatures. Guests have welcomed this dining option back, especially the hot coffee!

Thanksgiving dinner was served indoors for the first time since 2019, which was exciting for both guests and volunteers. Christmas Eve dinner will be served indoors or to-go for anyone who arrives the evening of Dec. 24 – no questions asked.

“At the Gathering Place, we’re seeing a greater need for fresh, nutritious food than ever before,” said Gathering Place Administrator Lisa Janssen. “We’re so glad to welcome our guests back inside for a warm place to eat and engage in conversation with neighbors and friends.”

Visit www.communityactionatwork.org to learn more about the Gathering Place or to give today and double your impact.

Community Action’s mission is to empower people living in poverty to reach economic stability. Its programs and services address the causes and conditions of poverty in four impact areas: early childhood education, homelessness prevention, financial and family well-being, and hunger relief and healthy food access.