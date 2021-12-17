Gathering Place giving match continues through Dec. 31

As winter arrives and nights grow darker, colder and longer, it’s more important than ever to ensure everyone in our community receives the support they need.

Every evening from 5-6 p.m., neighbors are welcome to visit Community Action’s Gathering Place soup kitchen for a free hot, nutritious meal. Meals are served to-go from the historic brick house located at the corner of E and Goodhue Streets in Lincoln.

“This year has been difficult,” one guest recently shared. “And we don’t know how long it’s going to take to recover. I’m glad to have somewhere to go like the Gathering Place.”

Thanks to the support of a variety of local foundations and businesses, donations made to the Gathering Place before Dec. 31 are being matched dollar for dollar. Community Action ultimately hopes to raise $200,000 in support of the Gathering Place.

“Our community has demonstrated incredible generosity toward supporting the Gathering Place’s work,” said Heather Loughman, CEO of Community Action. “We thank all who have given in support of this campaign. Need for the Gathering Place’s meal service remains great. We invite all who have not yet given to consider making a contribution to help our community heal.”