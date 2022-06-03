Gateway Sertoma golf fundraiser for Tabitha Friday

Lincoln’s Gateway Sertoma Club and Tabitha, a local senior care provider, will join forces Friday, June 10, for the 20th annual Gateway Sertoma golf event at NuMark Golf Course, 4944 S. 89th St. The event will raise funds to support local seniors through Tabitha Meals on Wheels.

Tournament registration is open and includes a four-person scramble, boxed lunch and prizes. Registration, lunch and range time begin at 9 a.m., with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.

Event proceeds benefit clients of Tabitha Meals on Wheels, which serves 450-plus Lincoln neighbors. Ninety percent rely on this daily delivery to remain independent and safe at home, and 82% of meal recipients say a volunteer is often the only face-to-face interaction they have in a day. In addition, 80% of recipients are unable to afford the cost of meals. Community contributions are critical to ensure everyone is served.

“Tabitha’s collaboration with Sertoma Golf these past 20 years has embodied the heart of Tabitha’s PURPOSE, empowering people to live joyfully, age gratefully, shared Christie Hinrichs, Tabitha president and CEO. “Those who participate donate both their time and talent to celebrate the importance of seniors, all while enjoying the connections they share. This is truly an event Tabitha looks forward to holding every year.”

“After 20 years and $561,000 raised, Sertoma Golf and Tabitha can be proud of the impact on our community we’ve cultivated. Through their generosity, golfers of all abilities have impacted the lives of seniors for two decades now. I personally find there’s no better way to give back than on the green,” added Jim Krysl, Gateway Sertoma president.

Gateway Sertoma was founded as a service club in Lincoln in 1961. The group’s mission is “service to mankind,” motivating members to volunteer service and fundraising for community programs in need. Two decades ago, group members combined their love of service with their love of golf by hosting this charity golf tournament to benefit the purpose of Tabitha.

Limited space is available on a first-come, first-served basis; register online at Tabitha.org/Golf or contact the Tabitha Foundation at 402-486-8509 for more information.

