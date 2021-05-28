Gateway Sertoma golf event at NuMark Friday

Lincoln’s Gateway Sertoma Club and local senior care provider Tabitha will join forces Friday, June 11 for the 19th annual Gateway Sertoma Golf Event at NuMark Golf Course. The event will raise funds to support local seniors through Tabitha Meals on Wheels.

Tournament registration includes a four-person scramble, boxed lunch and prizes. Registration, lunch and range time will begin at 11:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m.

Event proceeds benefit clients of Tabitha Meals on Wheels, which serves 500+ Lincoln neighbors who rely on this daily delivery to remain independent and safe at home. Eighty-three percent of meal recipients say a volunteer is often the only face-to-face interaction they have in a day. In addition, 81 percent of recipients are unable to afford the meals. Community contributions are critical to ensure everyone is served.

Gateway Sertoma was founded as a service club in Lincoln in 1961. The group’s mission is “service to mankind,” motivating members to volunteer service and fundraising for community programs in need. Nineteen years ago, group members combined their love of service with their love of golf by hosting this charity golf tournament to benefit the purpose of Tabitha.

Register online at Tabitha.org/Golf or contact the Tabitha Foundation at 402-486-8509 for more information.

