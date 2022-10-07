Gateway Sertoma donates $6K to local nonprofits

Harold Klein of Gateway Sertoma Club recently presented checks for $1,000 each to the Food Bank of Lincoln, People’s City Mission, Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach, Bridges to Hope, Center for People in Need and the Salvation Army of Lincoln.

Gateway Sertoma sponsors projects to aid the community and serve its citizens. Since its inception, Gateway Sertoma has raised over $1.5 million to support local, regional and national nonprofits and various causes.

To learn more about Gateway Sertoma Club, visit gatewaysertoma.com or email gatewaysertoma@gmail.com.