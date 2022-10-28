Friends of Opera Gala raises $14K for UNL Opera

After a two-year COVID-19 suspension, the Friends of Opera at UNL again hosted its Fall Opera Gala on Sept. 25, raising approximately $14,000 to support student scholarships and programming for the UNL opera program.

About 120 supporters gathered at the Country Club of Lincoln for an evening of fine dining and entertainment with a “Viennese Ball” theme. Twenty UNL Opera students performed selections from “The Marriage of Figaro,” “Die Fledermaus,” “The Merry Widow,” “The Student Prince” and other operas, with piano accompaniment by Michael Cotton.

A silent auction took place prior to the musical program intermission, and then Tom Bassett auctioned off five premier items during the break.

UNL Opera will perform “The Marriage of Figaro” Nov. 11 and 13 at 7:30 p.m. in Kimball Recital Hall. “Amahl and the Night Visitors” will be presented Dec. 10 in the Temple Building Studio Theatre, with performances at 1:30 and 3 p.m. Tickets for “The Marriage of Figaro” can be purchased at https://go.unl.edu/gksomtickets. For more information about Friends of Opera, visit https://friendsofopera.org.