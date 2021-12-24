 Skip to main content
Friends of Lied Gala reservations due Jan. 7
Friends of Lied Gala reservations due Jan. 7

This year’s Friends of Lied Gala theme, A Night in the EmeraLIED City, promises an evening filled with enchantment and creativity on Saturday, Jan. 22.

The evening will begin with cocktails at 6 p.m., a gourmet dinner on the Lied Center stage at 7 p.m., dancing to the music of Musivo Live from Kansas City and more. Silent and live auctions will offer original art, custom jewelry and entertaining experiences you won’t forget.

Proceeds from the evening will enable patrons to experience the joy and inspiration of the performing arts while supporting the Friends of Lied’s mission to provide all Nebraskans access to world-class performing arts.

Reservations must be made by Jan. 7. For more information and tickets, go to www.liedcenter.org/event/night-emeralied-city-gala-2022

