Friends of Lied Gala Friday

Originally scheduled for Jan. 22, the Friends of Lied Gala event was postponed to this Friday, Feb. 18. This year’s gala theme, A Night in the EmeraLIED City, promises an evening filled with enchantment and creativity.

The evening will begin with cocktails at 6 p.m., a gourmet dinner on the Lied Center stage at 7 p.m., dancing to the music of Musivo Live from Kansas City and more. The gala will include silent and live auctions of original art, custom jewelry and entertaining experiences you won’t forget.

Proceeds from the evening will enable patrons to experience the joy and inspiration of the performing arts while supporting the Friends of Lied’s mission to provide all Nebraskans access to world-class performing arts. For more information and tickets, go to www.liedcenter.org/event/night-emeralied-city-gala-2022.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0