Friends of IQM to host 8th annual Art Market

Friends of the International Quilt Museum will host the eighth annual Art Market from 1-7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday in the second-floor reception hall at the International Quilt Museum, 1523 N. 33rd St.

The event will feature unique items for the home and gifts for that special someone who has everything. A variety of arts will be represented, including wood carvings, paintings, handmade jewelry, photography, glassworks, textiles, woven baskets, ceramicists, reclaimed metal artists, wearable art and more.

In addition, the Friends of IQM’s table of handmade items, quilts, fabric, antiques and textile related treasures will be available. A portion of all sales will be donated to the Friends organization to support future museum programs and exhibitions.

The IQM Gift Shop will have puzzles, potholders, sewing notions, Moda fat quarters, fabulous jewelry, scarves, shawls, books and more. IQM 12-month memberships will also be available as gifts for your artsy friends.

For more information, see www.internationalquiltmuseum.org/friends and follow the Friends of IQM on Facebook and Instagram.