Freed for LIFE event to raise funds for prison ministries

The Freed for LIFE fundraiser, an evening of food and fellowship, will take place Sunday, Nov. 7, from 5-8 p.m. at Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Road.

The event supports two different prison ministries: the Nebraska Synod's Followers of Christ Prison Ministry and Our Saviour's Lutheran Church's Feast Prison Ministry.

The evening will include a meal, program and exhibitors. Register at https://nebraskasynod.org/event/freed-for-life/.

These ministries go into the prisons and offer assistance as inmates transition out of prison. If you have questions, contact Pastor Rob Corum at prisonministry@nebraskasynod.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0