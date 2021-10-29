Freed for LIFE event to raise funds for prison ministries

The Freed for LIFE fundraiser, an evening of food and fellowship, will take place Sunday, Nov. 7, from 5-8 p.m. at Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Road.
The event supports two different prison ministries: the Nebraska Synod's Followers of Christ Prison Ministry and Our Saviour's Lutheran Church's Feast Prison Ministry.
The evening will include a meal, program and exhibitors. Register at https://nebraskasynod.org/event/freed-for-life/.
These ministries go into the prisons and offer assistance as inmates transition out of prison. If you have questions, contact Pastor Rob Corum at prisonministry@nebraskasynod.org.