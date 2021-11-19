Free Thanksgiving meals served at People’s City Mission

People’s City Mission (PCM) will once again serve a full Thanksgiving meal to not only the homeless in Lincoln, but to anyone in the public who would like a free Thanksgiving meal.

Meals will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25. For those who are not comfortable being around crowds at this time, PCM will also have to-go meals so no one has to go without.

The day before, on Wednesday, Nov. 24, Gov. Pete Ricketts and his wife Suzanne will be serving lunch at PCM, arriving around 11:30 a.m.

PCM’s Help Center will also be giving away 500 baskets with everything needed to prepare a Thanksgiving meal to those in need. The giveaway will take place today, Nov. 20.

If the public would like to help, PCM is accepting donations of frozen turkeys, plus all of the fixings, including pies. Donations can be dropped off at the Shelter at 110 Q St. or at the Help Center at 6800 P St.

Here's one more way to help: You can buy just one meal for a homeless person. It only costs the Mission $2.51. Just go to pcmlincoln.org and click DONATE. For more information, call 402-475-1303.

