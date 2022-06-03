'Food Raiser' for Little Free Pantries set for June 11

The Witherbee Neighborhood Association will host a "Food Raiser" event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Cristo-Rey Church, 4421 J St., to bring in donations of non-perishable food to help re-supply Little Free Pantries throughout Lincoln.

What is a "Food Raiser"? It is much like a "Fund Raiser" – with a twist. Instead of soliciting funds, the Association will instead ask for donations of non-perishable food. In exchange for donations, tables will be set up with free clothing that donors can "shop" from.

Little Free Pantries are set up in yards and driveways of citizens all over Lincoln. They offer free food, hygiene products and daily essentials on a 24-hour basis to those in need, on fixed incomes or homeless. Just drive up and take what you need and, if you can, leave what you can.

Over 30 pantries are located throughout Lincoln, including four in the Witherbee neighborhood. Those pantries are at 380 S. 44th St., 612 S. 42nd St., 3755 J St. and 4115 Lenox Ave. A full listing of all the Little Free Pantries can be found on Facebook by looking up "Little Free Pantries LNK."

The June 11 Witherbee Food Raiser event will coincide with Witherbee neighborhood garage sales June 9-11. The neighborhood extends from O Street to Randolph Street and from 33rd to 56th streets.

If you would like to donate clothing or food to the Food Raiser before the event, you can drop off items at 4115 Lenox Ave. If you have any questions or comments, contact event organizer Chris Booe on Facebook or by text/call at 402-285-3648.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0