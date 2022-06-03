Food Bank Empty Bowls event raises record funding

After pivoting to a drive-through version for the last two years, the Food Bank of Lincoln’s annual Empty Bowls luncheon returned to an in-person format for the 20th year of the signature event May 31 at Embassy Suites.

Ticket sales, sponsorships and individual donations combined for an event record-setting total, enabling the Food Bank to provide an estimated 360,525 additional meals to neighbors facing hunger in its 16-county service area of southeast Nebraska.

“Empty Bowls is our signature event. It’s a beloved community event, and to have the opportunity to safely return to an in-person celebration is a thrill,” said Food Bank of Lincoln President and CEO Michaella Kumke. “We have seen spikes in need at our mobile food distributions and heard concerns from school and agency partners about stress on resources. This event is a major fundraising stream that allows us to purchase essential food for neighbors and support our partners’ efforts.”

The event once again sold out with around 700 guests attending. By design, the Food Bank reduced the total number of tickets available for the event this year to reduce crowding. An additional 16 guests participated in a drive-through format of the event at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

Attendees enjoyed soup from 11 local restaurants and Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska, one of the Food Bank’s partner agencies. Event-goers voted for their favorite soup and awarded the Potato Chorizo from La Paz Mexican Restaurant this year’s Best of Show.

Participating restaurants included: Billy’s Restaurant, Buzzard Billy’s, Casa Bovina, ChefauChef Catering, Course, Embassy Suites Bar and Grille, FireWorks Restaurant, La Paz Mexican Restaurant, The Eatery, Venue Restaurant & Lounge and 9 South CharGrill; as well as The Cookie Company, which provided cookies for guests.

Over its 20-year history, the Food Bank estimates the event has connected neighbors to more than 4 million meals. Local artist and owner of Down Under Pottery, Kathleen Grossman, along with her students, donated all the handcrafted bowls for the event. To date, Grossman has donated more than 16,450 bowls for this event, which symbolize the bowls that have been filled and the bowls that still need to be filled in our community.

The Food Bank of Lincoln is grateful to the generous sponsors, restaurants, volunteers, donors and friends who helped make this year’s event a successful fundraiser.

To learn more, visit www.lincolnfoodbank.org.

