First UMC in Waverly hosts barbecue Oct. 23

First United Methodist Church, located at 14410 Folkestone St. in Waverly, will host a pulled pork barbecue from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23.

Adults will be served a pork sandwich, cheesy potatoes, choice of baked beans or coleslaw, cookies and homemade barbecue sauce. The children’s meal will include chicken tenders, mac and cheese, baby carrots and a cookie. Chicken tenders will also be available for adults.

A drive-through takeout will be available on the north side of the church. No registration needed. Or, park in the south parking lot and go into the church for the same meal, socialize, and have a piece of pie.

BBQ prices are $10 for adults and $5 for children.

