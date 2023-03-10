The gratitude and life changes of Lincoln families far exceed even the selfless $440,000 raised by First-Plymouth Church to pay off the medical debt of its neighbors. But there’s more – much more – to do.

First-Plymouth Church’s groundbreaking initiative, begun nearly a year ago, has paid off medical debt for its Lincoln neighbors in 460 households and is now working to grow to $500,000 by Easter.

Here’s what the church’s neighbors, whose identities have been protected, wrote:

“Hi there. I received a letter last Friday informing me that y'all had paid off my $317 balance. I am so humbled by your act of kindness and want to thank you from the bottom of my heart. As always seems to happen, this came at the perfect time (God knew that of course), and your compassion and helping spirit has not gone unnoticed. I will look for ways to pay this forward ... God Bless You and again, thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Another Lincoln neighbor wrote:

“Dear kind members of First Plymouth: Thank you from the bottom of my heart for paying off my medical debt of $918.81. Your generosity has made a huge impact on my life, and I want to thank you for your kindness. Your thoughtfulness has restored my faith in organized religion, as I am heartened to see faith with works in action. I will never forget your public-spiritedness, which shined a bright light on my, and others, financial challenges. With gratitude.”

“The medical debt initiative is one important way we stand with those in need," said Associate Minister Juan Carlos Huertas. "This isn’t only about First-Plymouth, but the entire community. Donations have come not only from First-Plymouth members but from all over Lincoln to support this beautiful expression of love in action.”

The goal is to pay off a total of $500,000 in medical debt in one year, by Easter of this year, which is four weeks away, with $60,000 to go.

“I am optimistic that we can provide that level of support for our neighbors by Easter," Huertas said. "There is a lot of generosity and goodwill here in Lincoln, and that is strongly seen and felt as we experience this sense of community through helping our neighbors. We truly have something special going on in Lincoln – something to celebrate.”