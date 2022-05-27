Feeding the Soul of the City June 9

Feeding the Soul of the City, the largest fundraiser of the year for Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach, will take place Thursday, June 9, at 6 p.m. at the Country Club of Lincoln.

Volunteers who go above and beyond will be celebrated and recognized with "Compassion in Action" awards.

The event will include heavy hors d'oeuvres, a cash bar, live and silent auctions, a short inspirational video and live music from Bobby Gadoury.

William Jeffery, founder of Cornhusker Property, will receive the 2022 Compassion in Action award for his dedication to providing affordable and safe housing for individuals and families experiencing homelessness. Jeffery has been a partner of Matt Talbot’s Landlord Liaison Project since 2017.

For more details and to make a reservation, visit www.mtko.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.