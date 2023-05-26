Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The annual Feeding the Soul of the City fundraising dinner for Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at the Scottish Rite Ballroom, 332 Centennial Mall South.

Matt Talbot will also recognize volunteers who go above and beyond through Compassion in Action awards.

Event sponsorship options are still available. Your sponsorship allows Matt Talbot to continue feeding the souls of hundreds of individuals and families challenged with homelessness and poverty who pass through Matt Talbot’s open doors every day.

To learn more about this event and for tickets, visit mtko.org/events or contact Jenn Boettcher at jenn.boettcher@mtko.org or 402-817-0615.