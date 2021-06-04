Feeding the Soul of the City at Junto Wine June 17

Matt Talbot’s 15th annual Feeding the Soul of the City fundraiser will begin with a social hour at 6 p.m., followed by a program and live auction at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 17 at Junto Wine, located east of Seward at 1356 182nd St.

All money raised supports continued outreach and support of the homeless, near homeless and hungry in Lincoln.

Enjoy delectable pairings of Junto wine/beer and heavy hors d'oeuvres, a cash bar and live music from The Wildwoods. Compassion in Action awards will be presented for dedication to defeating hunger and homelessness, and restoring hope among individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

For more information and to make a reservation, visit www.mtko.org.

