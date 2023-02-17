Bill Stephan, executive director at the Lied Center for Performing Arts, was a celebrity guest dealer at the roulette table Feb. 4 at Viva Lied Vegas, an event planned and coordinated by the Friends of Lied that raised over $120,000 to support the performing arts. Nearly 1,000 guests experienced four stages of live entertainment, two levels of casino-style games, cocktails, a dinner program, live and silent auctions, and more. Watch for more photos and details in the March L Magazine, which will be distributed in print Sunday, Feb. 26.