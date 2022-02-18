Esiason to speak at Team Jack Gala

Former NFL quarterback, NFL analyst and founder of the foundation that bears his name, Boomer Esiason will be the keynote speaker at the ninth annual Team Jack Foundation Gala at the Marriott Cornhusker Hotel, 333 S. 13th St. on Saturday, Feb. 26.

Starting with a VIP reception and social hour at 5 p.m., the dinner and program will begin at 6:30 p.m. The evening will be filled with fellowship, bidding on auction items and inspirational stories from Team Jack families.

Proceeds from the event support research for childhood brain cancer.

Young Jack Hoffman was the inspiration behind the foundation. After being diagnosed with brain cancer at age 5, Jack won the hearts of many with his touchdown run in the 2013 Nebraska spring game.

For more information, sponsorship opportunities and tickets, visit www.teamjackfoundation.org. A VIP ticket option includes access to a pre-event reception with complimentary drink and food, plus opportunities to interact with special guests including but not limited to keynote speaker Boomer Esiason, NFL and former Husker running back Rex Burkhead and more.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0