Eat soup at home for WICS' annual fundraiser

WICS Home for Girls’ annual Soup and Dessert Supper will look different this year. On Sunday, April 18, WICS encourages the public to make and eat soup and dessert at home or order in from a favorite local restaurant. Alternately, with a donation, the WICS Board of Directors will volunteer to make a delivery.

Those who donate $100 will receive their choice of pie or brownies. A donation of $200 will include the dessert as well as four servings of the donor’s choice of soup (Tauni’s Taco Soup or Al’s Chicken Noodle). Donations must be received by Monday, April 12, to receive the delivery.

“Even as the COVID-19 cases continue to decline and more people are vaccinated, we continue to want to keep everyone safe, including the girls in WICS' care,” said Tauni Waddington, executive director. “Our Board of Directors are excited to provide this alternative to our usual gathering.”

The public can support the nonprofit by searching for WICS Home for Girls on Facebook before April 18 to find soup and dessert recipes and make a donation at give.classy.org/supportwics.

WICS Home for Girls is often a last chance for young women who are at high risk for a lifetime of poverty, disconnectedness and incarceration. Extensive role-modeling, education, case management and work with outside therapists and teachers gives girls at WICS the opportunity to break through the trauma of their past to be on a path to a better future.

