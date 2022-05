The ninth annual Community Recycle Event, which took place April 23 on the Eastridge Elementary School parking lot, raised $4,321 for the Science Focus Program Boosters Club and Eastridge Elementary PTO.

"Over the last nine years, we've diverted over 82,000 pounds of materials from local landfills and raised nearly $14,000," said Angie Alesio, event coordinator.

She thanked event sponsors Scrap Central of Omaha, KZUM Radio, the Lincoln Journal Star Neighborhood Extra and Red Rebel Media.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0