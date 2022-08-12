Eastmont Foundation seeks votes to secure $100K for hospice facility updates

The Eastmont Foundation is seeking votes. Lots of them, so it can be a winner in Union Bank & Trust’s “Big Give.”

The Foundation is one of 21 finalists vying for a $100,000 gift in the medium-sized category. Three nonprofits in that category will be chosen by community supporters via an online vote that began Aug. 12 and continues through Aug. 26.

A $100,000 gift could make a big impact on the Foundation’s “A House With Heart” $500,000 capital campaign that launched earlier this month. Funds raised will support renovations and updates at The Monarch, Eastmont’s end-of-life hospice facility located at 4201 S. 78th St.

According to Scott Larson, Eastmont Foundation’s director of development, many may not be aware that The Monarch and Eastmont are connected because of its off-campus location. In its home-like environment, individuals receive palliative care and hospice support from two full-time Monarch staff members and hospice providers of the family’s choice.

But the home’s patient rooms and other amenities are showing wear after serving 1,700 people ages 0-100 since opening in 2003. Designer Susie D’Amico is in charge of sprucing it up.

It’s important to her that families feel comfortable when they come to the six-bed care facility that she got connected to while visiting her father-in-law at the end of life. She recalled touring The Monarch with Nursing Supervisor Barb Gawrick, who shared her hopes for future renovations and a coffee bar. With memorial funds from the D’Amicos, the coffee bar is already underway.

“Everything just kind of needs to be updated – furniture, draperies, bedding,” Gawrick said. “After 20 years, there’s so many new things, new designs,” she added. Gawrick is looking forward to updates like mounted Smart TVs, plug-ins for I-pads and laptops, and cabinetry that incorporates a larger in-room refrigerator for family use.

Other budgeted renovation projects at The Monarch included in A House with Heart include a redesigned kitchen for staff and visitor use, complete with new appliances, backsplash and cabinets. It also calls for new carpeting for the living room and a section of the foyer. Quality vinyl plank flooring to replace carpeting in patient rooms and hallways will be more sanitary in case of accidental spills.

New furniture for every room (including custom-made headboards and hide-a-beds for patient rooms) and fresh paint are in the works as well.

D’Amico plans to have renovations completed by early December at the latest, around the same time that Larson targeted wrapping up the capital campaign.

According to Larson, A House with Heart Campaign has already raised $40,000. “The Big Give is the impetus to get us going,” he shared.

Renovations of The Monarch are estimated to cost $262,901. The remainder of the $500,000 being sought via the capital campaign would provide for end-of-life charity hospice care and help The Monarch reach its goal of providing at least one of its six beds per day for charity hospice care. Since 2003, The Monarch has been able to provide more than $1 million in charity care service to Lincoln-area residents and those unable to afford hospice care at the end of their lives because they have exhausted all of their financial resources.

Community supporters in Lincoln and Lancaster County have until Aug. 26 to vote for Eastmont Foundation. One vote is allowed per nonprofit size category of “The Big Give.” To vote, go to ubt.com/give and look for Eastmont Foundation in the Medium category.