Drive-thru Light the Night event to benefit vulnerable children

Lincoln residents can help spread joy to vulnerable children impacted by foster care and incarceration from the comfort of their own vehicle Dec. 9-11.

Christian Heritage, a local nonprofit serving more than 1,000 vulnerable children and families annually, will host a drive-through Christmas experience on its 42-acre Walton campus.

The unique, homegrown light show will be filled with thousands of Christmas lights and include a Who-ville with the Grinch and Who's, Candy Cane Lane, Santa and Mrs. Claus, a nativity, Polar Express, snack shack and more. Reserve your drive-through time by purchasing a $20 ticket at lightthenightforkids.org.

Tickets are limited. All proceeds will benefit vulnerable children and families impacted by foster care and incarceration. Learn more about the Christian Heritage mission by visiting www.chne.org or call 402-421-5437.

