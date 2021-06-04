Drive-thru Empty Bowls to Go event raises $70K

More than 400 handcrafted bowls and to-go cups of soup were distributed at the Lincoln Food Bank’s Empty Bowls To Go event Tuesday, June 2 in the Pinnacle Bank Arena Festival Lot.

Ticket sales, sponsorships and individual donations combined for more than $70,000, enabling the Food Bank to provide an estimated 210,000 future meals to neighbors facing hunger in its 16-county service area in southeast Nebraska, said Michaella Kumke, the Food Bank's president and CEO.

"We appreciate people adjusting to a drive-thru format in a year of adjustments," Kumke said. "Hopefully next year, we can have a big room full of people again."

To comply with pandemic safety precautions, the event was conducted outdoors in a drive-thru format for the second consecutive year. Event guests remained in their vehicles as they received a handcrafted bowl from Down Under Pottery, a to-go cup of soup and an individually wrapped cookie from The Cookie Company.

This year, soup was provided by longtime event partners Billy’s Restaurant, Buzzard Billy’s, La Paz and Wham Bam Meal in a Pan.

