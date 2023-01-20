Drive recycles over 10K pounds of holiday lights, raises over $5K

The 10th annual Recycle Holiday Light Drive recycled over 10,000 pounds of holiday lights while raising over $5,000.

"The true success is how the community has responded to this recycling drive over the past 10 years," said Angie Alesio, coordinator of the Recycle Holiday Light Drive and president of the Science Focus Program Booster Club. "Our goal was to surpass 100,000 pounds in our 10th year. At 101,124 pounds recycled, we hit the magic number! We’ve raised $41,402.97 over the 10 years."

Each of the following organizations will receive $1,674 of the funds raised this year: Eastridge Elementary PTO, Lincoln Firefighters Operation Warm and Science Focus Program Booster Club.

"We are grateful to everyone who donated this year and all the past years," Alesio said. "Our amazing volunteers are key to the success of the drive. Many families include their children out collecting donations, which is a wonderful way for them to see about recycling and be part of a community project."

Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart in Omaha has collected holiday lights for years and donates them to the Lincoln project. This year, Duchesne Academy contributed 484 pounds.

Alesio thanks this year’s event sponsors: Scrap Central Inc., Neighborhood Extra, KZUM, City of Lincoln, Keep Lincoln and Lancaster County Beautiful, Eastridge Elementary PTO, 10/11 Cares, Lincoln Fire & Rescue, Lincoln Fire Fighters Operation Warm, KLKN-TV, Red Rebel Media, Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, Lincoln Public Schools Sustainability Science Focus Program Booster Club and the Lincoln Children’s Zoo.

"None of this would be possible without our recycling partner located in Omaha," Alesio said.

"Jennifer Jones, CEO/president of Scrap Central Inc., was on board immediately to partner and launch this project 10 years ago with Eastridge Elementary PTO."

The holiday lights were collected in Lincoln Jan. 16 and recycled Jan. 17 in Omaha at Scrap Central.

“Scrap Central Inc. is honored to be a part of such a successful initiative with our Lincoln partners,” said - Alicia Millard, vice president of business development at Scrap Central. “The Recycling Holiday Light Drive has exceeded all of our expectations over the last 10 years. We hope that recycling this hard-to-divert item has helped both private and public entities to think about partnerships to better our world and educate our youth.”