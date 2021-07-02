Downtown Rotary expands commitment to Lincoln’s needy

Lincoln’s Downtown Rotary is celebrating 30 years of helping people in one of the city’s neediest areas by helping The Gathering Place with two significant undertakings.

The club’s Foundation is donating $18,000 to help pay for a new heating and air conditioning system for the 115-year-old house. In addition, the club is constructing and committed to stocking a Little Free Pantry at the home, located at 14th and E streets just south of the Capitol.

“Rotary members from the Downtown Club have been serving meals at The Gathering Place since 1991,” noted Lisa Janssen, Gathering Place program administrator with Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties. “Not only do members volunteer several times each month, when we are in need of help their members quickly step forward. For example, when we expanded services to provide meals on weekends, Rotarians were the first to help out.”