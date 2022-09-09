Donut Dash for CASA set for Sept. 24

The Donut Dash for CASA will return Saturday, Sept. 24, after a seven-year absence.

"As with many events, participation had decreased, and our board made the decision to move on to other types of fundraising events in 2016," said Dawn Rockey, executive director of CASA of Lancaster County. "The push to bring it back this year came from CASA staff -- they wanted to try it again and took on the task of organizing it. We are so glad to have our donut sponsor back, Russ's Market/Super Saver, and our water sponsor, Norland Pure, supporting us again this year."

The family event involves running a 1-mile loop around Mahoney Park, 70th and Fremont streets, eating a dozen Russ’s Market/Super Saver donuts and then running another 1-mile loop while wearing a costume, if you choose.

Runners can register as a “competitor” (you are timed and must eat all 12 donuts) or as a “casual participant” (run, walk, eat or don’t eat the donuts). You can even register and just get a t-shirt – no running or donuts! Prizes will be awarded to the top three competitors (male and female) and best costumes.

Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m., and the race will start at 9:30 a.m. Early registration is $40 (includes donuts and a t-shirt), and race-day registration is $50. Costume contest winners will be chosen by a panel of CASA staff and volunteers.

To register, go to: https://casa4lancaster.networkforgood.com/projects/165994-donut-dash-2022

All proceeds support CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) for Lancaster County. CASA recruits, trains and supports community volunteers who advocate on behalf of abused, neglected, truant and ungovernable children in Juvenile Court.

For more information, go to www.casa4lancaster.org and scroll down the homepage to a video of CASA’s 2014 Donut Dash or call the CASA office at 402-474-5161.