Donations to Gathering Place soup kitchen to be matched

What do you want to do for dinner tonight?”

It might be a question you ask yourself or others daily. For the past 40 years, for many in our community, the answer has been simple: They’re going to Community Action’s Gathering Place. A two-story brick home on the corner of E Street and Goodhue Boulevard, the Gathering Place serves meals every night to all in our community who may need them.

Established in 1982, at the Gathering Place many guests find so much more than a good meal. They find hope for better days on the horizon.

“It helps not to have to worry about good food while I’m getting back on my feet,” said Shana, a guest. “I love it. The food is great and the people are awesome.”

Every year, the Gathering Place serves over 30,000 hot evening meals to anyone in need. Meals are always free and there are no questions asked. This year, thanks to the support of several generous organizations, all monetary donations received for Community Action’s Gathering Place will be matched dollar-for-dollar through Dec. 31.

This match is made possible thanks to the generosity of several campaign sponsors, including legacy sponsor Acklie Charitable Foundation, as well as Union Bank and Trust, Bukaty Companies, Inspro Insurance, Rohn and Beth Loyd, Connie Maguire and the James Stuart III Family Foundation.

This year’s goal is to raise $200,000 to support the work of the Gathering Place throughout the next year.

“The need for meals right now is greater than ever. We are currently on track to serve nearly 40% more meals this year compared to last,” said Lisa Janssen, Community Action’s Gathering Place administrator. “We’re so grateful to our match sponsors for providing the opportunity for community members to give and double their impact through Dec. 31. The only way we can continue to offer free hot, nutritious meals to our neighbors is with community support.”

Anyone is welcome to get a free, nutritious meal at the Gathering Place from 5-6 p.m. daily. Community support generated through this campaign makes that work possible.

“For many of our guests, the Gathering Place is the one place they can consistently rely on for good food and kind company,” said Janssen. “It’s a community resource, and community support makes it possible.”

To give, visit www.communityactionatwork.org or mail contributions to: Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties, Attn: The Gathering Place, 210 O St., Lincoln, NE 68508.