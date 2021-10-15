Donations to Gathering Place soup kitchen to be matched

“What do you want to do for dinner tonight?”

It might be a question you ask yourself or others daily. For many in our community, the answer is simple: They’re going to Community Action’s Gathering Place. A two-story brick home on the corner of E Street and Goodhue Boulevard, the Gathering Place serves meals every night to all in our community who may need them. At the Gathering Place, many guests find much more than a good meal. They find hope for better days on the horizon.

“At the Gathering Place, I’ve learned that I can ask for help, and people will support me,” said Lonnie, a frequent guest. “I love this place.”

Every year, the Gathering Place serves over 34,000 hot evening meals to anyone in need. Meals are always free, and there are no questions asked. This year, thanks to the support of several generous organizations, all monetary donations received for Community Action’s Gathering Place will be matched dollar for dollar through Dec. 31.

This match is made possible thanks to the generosity of several campaign sponsors, including lead sponsor Acklie Charitable Foundation, as well as Miriam Moeller Charitable Trust; Union Bank and Trust; Bukaty Companies; Horizon Bank; Sue Quambusch, in Memory of Len Sloup; DuTeau Chevrolet-Subaru; and an anonymous donor.