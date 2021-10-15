Donations to Gathering Place soup kitchen to be matched

“What do you want to do for dinner tonight?”
It might be a question you ask yourself or others daily. For many in our community, the answer is simple: They’re going to Community Action’s Gathering Place. A two-story brick home on the corner of E Street and Goodhue Boulevard, the Gathering Place serves meals every night to all in our community who may need them. At the Gathering Place, many guests find much more than a good meal. They find hope for better days on the horizon.
“At the Gathering Place, I’ve learned that I can ask for help, and people will support me,” said Lonnie, a frequent guest. “I love this place.”
Every year, the Gathering Place serves over 34,000 hot evening meals to anyone in need. Meals are always free, and there are no questions asked. This year, thanks to the support of several generous organizations, all monetary donations received for Community Action’s Gathering Place will be matched dollar for dollar through Dec. 31.
This match is made possible thanks to the generosity of several campaign sponsors, including lead sponsor Acklie Charitable Foundation, as well as Miriam Moeller Charitable Trust; Union Bank and Trust; Bukaty Companies; Horizon Bank; Sue Quambusch, in Memory of Len Sloup; DuTeau Chevrolet-Subaru; and an anonymous donor.
This year’s goal is to raise $200,000 to support the work of the Gathering Place throughout the next year.
“Throughout the past 18 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve seen an extraordinary level of need for meals at the Gathering Place,” said Lisa Janssen, Community Action’s Gathering Place administrator. “We’re so grateful to our match sponsors for providing the opportunity for community members to give and double their impact through Dec. 31. The only way we can continue to offer free hot, nutritious meals to our neighbors is with community support.”
Anyone is welcome to get a free, nutritious meal at the Gathering Place from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Community support generated through this campaign makes that work possible.
“For many of our guests, the economic and social effects of this pandemic are far from over,” said Janssen. “The Gathering Place provides immediate support to our neighbors in the form of food, but it also provides connection and friendship. It’s a community resource, and community support makes it possible.”
To give and have your donation matched, visit www.communityactionatwork.org or mail contributions to:
Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties
Attn: The Gathering Place
210 O St., Lincoln, NE 68508