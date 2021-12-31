Donations sought for Jill Savage Memorial Scholarship

On May 4, 2018, Jillian “Jill” Savage passed away at the all-too-young age of 34 in Lincoln, where she lived most of her life.
“Jillian was a rare light in this world – a true force of good and kindness that we will always remember and cherish,” longtime friend Lori Moore, who graduated with Savage from Lincoln Southeast High School in 2002, wrote in Savage’s obituary. “She had a spunk to her and sense of humor that could put a smile on your face in a heartbeat, and a laugh that could carry across a room. Jillian was loved deeply by everyone whose life she touched, and this world will be left deeply changed by her time on this earth. While her time with us was short, her memory will forever remain burned in our hearts.”
Laura Obrist, another longtime friend and classmate at Lincoln Southeast, said, “Some of Jill’s happiest memories were made at Lincoln Southeast, and going off to college was like a dream come true for her (she attended Miami University and received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln). School was always a very positive and cherished thing for Jill – so much so that one of her greatest heartaches was that she could not afford to further her education, a common theme for young people today.”
Savage was always big on helping others, especially in relation to education and personal development, Obrist added.
To honor Savage's memory and her passion for education, Moore and Obrist reached out to two former Lincoln Southeast teachers and mentors for assistance with starting a college scholarship fund in Jill’s name – Rob McEntarffer, who now works for the Lincoln Public Schools District, and Brent Toalson, former principal at Southeast who has since retired. They connected Moore and Obrist with the Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools, where they received help in starting a scholarship fundraising page in memory of Savage. The page went live in March 2019.
Since the fund began, it has disbursed two $1,000 scholarships to Lincoln Southeast High School students in need of college funding support, one in 2020 and one in 2021. Even with those two disbursements plus minimal Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools scholarship administration costs, the fund currently stands at $14,874 out of the $28,500 needed to permanently endow the scholarship – the threshold at which the fund becomes a self-sustaining investment that will no longer require donations.
“This means that we are now more than halfway to the endowed fund amount (just over 52%), with $13,626 to go,” said Obrist. “We are really hoping that we can make this a permanent scholarship, as opposed to a short-lived one. Either way, any money raised will go to Lincoln Southeast students in need to further their education.”
Moore and Obrist are committed to ensuring that the memorial scholarship becomes an endowed fund that will continue to disburse one scholarship per year, and they are grateful for the support and donations they have received since launching their fundraising effort.
“Laura and I are so thrilled to have the opportunity to honor the memory of our beloved friend in this way,” said Moore. “And we are wholeheartedly committed to personally reviewing every scholarship application submitted to the foundation.”
Moore and Obrist carefully selected the first two scholarship recipients based on their academic merits and interests, including notable commonalities they share with Savage.
“While there were many deserving applicants in both application cycles to date, the two scholarship recipients thus far really impressed us, and we feel confident that they would have resonated with Jill as well,” Obrist said. “We are incredibly proud of their accomplishments and are delighted that we could help support their higher education endeavors in this way.”
Obrist added that she and Moore are thankful for those who have donated and/or encouraged others to donate to the scholarship fund. “We look forward to securing the last stretch of donations needed to make this a permanent annual scholarship, in loving memory of our profoundly treasured Jill.”
Those wishing to help can donate online at www.foundationforlps.org/give/funds/jill-savage.html (be sure to read Savage’s full biography, written by Obrist, to learn more about her life and accomplishments). In the online donation form, type "Jill Savage Memorial Scholarship" into the “Add a Note” field, directly below the “Donation Amount” field. You can also mail a check – made payable to the Foundation for LPS, with "Jill Savage Memorial Scholarship" written in the memo line – to the Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools, 5905 O St., Lincoln, NE 68510. For more information, contact Gary Reber at gary.reber@lps.org or 402-436-1855.