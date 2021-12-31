Donations sought for Jill Savage Memorial Scholarship

On May 4, 2018, Jillian “Jill” Savage passed away at the all-too-young age of 34 in Lincoln, where she lived most of her life.

“Jillian was a rare light in this world – a true force of good and kindness that we will always remember and cherish,” longtime friend Lori Moore, who graduated with Savage from Lincoln Southeast High School in 2002, wrote in Savage’s obituary. “She had a spunk to her and sense of humor that could put a smile on your face in a heartbeat, and a laugh that could carry across a room. Jillian was loved deeply by everyone whose life she touched, and this world will be left deeply changed by her time on this earth. While her time with us was short, her memory will forever remain burned in our hearts.”

Laura Obrist, another longtime friend and classmate at Lincoln Southeast, said, “Some of Jill’s happiest memories were made at Lincoln Southeast, and going off to college was like a dream come true for her (she attended Miami University and received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln). School was always a very positive and cherished thing for Jill – so much so that one of her greatest heartaches was that she could not afford to further her education, a common theme for young people today.”