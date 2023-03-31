Pony tricks were a new activity at this year's I Love My Dog Expo March 25-26 at the Lancaster Event Center. Here, Keri Gilman leads mini-horse Rowina over a jump in the obstacle course. Attended by hundreds of people and their dogs, the event is the largest annual fundraiser for Domesti-PUPS, a nonprofit that trains and provides therapy and service dogs to people with disabilities. Activities also included a lure course for dogs, demonstrations of dog tricks and services, pet medium readings and more than 50 vendors of dog products and services. Watch for more details and photos in the May L Magazine, which will be distributed in print Sunday, April 23.