Dish and Bloom luncheon to benefit Madonna

James Farmer, a professional gardener, floral and interior designer, will make a return appearance at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital's Dish and Bloom luncheon Tuesday, April 26, at the Country Club of Lincoln.

Southern born and raised, Farmer’s work has been published in a variety of magazines such as Southern Living, House Beautiful and Traditional Home.

This year, Dish and Bloom will offer a pop-up shop by The Loft by Lee Douglas Interiors from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with the lunch and program starting at 11:30 a.m. Lee Douglas Interiors will provide the room décor and centerpieces, which will be for sale.

Farmer will also be signing his most recent book, “Arriving Home,” which features design projects from the farmlands of Georgia to the rolling countryside of Connecticut. His next publication, “Celebrating Home,” is set to release in 2022.

Tickets to Dish and Bloom are $75 each or $750 for a table of 10. Register online at madonna.org/foundation or call 402-413-4777.

