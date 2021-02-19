Disc golf tournament raises funds for Food Bank

The Lincoln Disc Golf Club hosted the 31st annual Ice Bowl fundraising tournament at Tierra Park on Jan. 31. Twenty-seven participants braved 15 to 20 mph winds and 8 inches of snow to play in the tournament, and raised $800 for the Food Bank of Lincoln.

The Ice Bowl, a nationwide fundraising event, has raised $4.96 million since 1996, including $384,000 in 2020. Its focus is to raise local awareness of disc golf and funds to fight food insecurity.

Lincoln Disc Golf Club President Trenton Franz noted the dedication of those participating in this year’s Ice Bowl tournament.

“A group of players volunteered to shovel snow off of the tee pads ahead of the event,“ Franz said. “And in order to find their discs in the snow, players had to tie ribbons to the discs or use carpenter chalk.”

The nine-hole Tierra Park disc golf course was recently updated with the support of private donors and the Lincoln Parks Foundation.

“Disc golf is an excellent, socially distanced sport that is family-friendly, inexpensive and can be played in every kind of weather,” said Franz. The Lincoln Disc Golf Club has seen a 30% increase in play since the pandemic began, he added.