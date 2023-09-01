DeMoine Adams, CEO of the TeamMates Mentoring Program, will be the keynote speaker at the United Way/CHAD campaign kickoff event Thursday, Sept. 7, from 7:30-9 a.m. at Embassy Suites, 1040 P St. Doors open at 7:15 a.m.

This year’s theme is “Back to Old School.” Lisa Frank backpack? Check. Trapper keeper? Check. Floppy disk? Check. Campaign kickoff attendees will head “back to old school” to learn what today’s kids and families are facing in our own community and how we can all help by giving back.

Ameritas CEO Bill Lester and his wife Cindy, campaign co-chairs, will also speak at the kickoff event. United Way/CHAD has set a gnarly goal of raising $6.6 million to improve health, expand education and grow financial stability for everyone in Lincoln and Lancaster County.

This is a free event, and breakfast will be served. Feel free to attend dressed in your favorite “old school” fashion if you like.

RSVP to Lauren at ldaake@unitedwaylincoln.org or 402-441-0096.