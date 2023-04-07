The 13th annual Day Without Shoes drive to benefit the homeless at People’s City Mission kicked off with an Awareness Walk event Wednesday. Collection site partners and other supporters walked from Cornhusker Bank, 8310 O St., to the Mission's Help Center, 6800 P St. The shoe donation drive will continue through Saturday, April 15.

A total of 124 business and organization shoe collection sites are available throughout the Lincoln community. The drive has raised $102,000 and donated 236,000 shoes since its inception in April 2011, when Cornhusker Bank began partnering with People's City Mission to coordinate the event.

For more information and a list of collection sites, see www.cornhuskerbank.com/Day-Without-Shoes-Lincoln.aspx.