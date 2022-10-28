Day wins NLHA Adult Spelling BEE 7th time

Spellers representing Lincoln, Omaha and Nebraska City participated in the Nebraska Literary Heritage Association’s 36th annual Adult Spelling BEE Oct. 13 at Wilderness Ridge. The BEE winner was Larry Day, for the seventh time, with the winning word of “byzantine.”

The voice of Husker volleyball, John Baylor, served as emcee and guided the spellers through a lexicon of creative words that challenged even the most experienced spellers as they were cheered on by an enthusiastic audience.

An added bonus to the BEE was the presentation of the 33rd annual Heritage Award to Twyla Hansen for her excellence in writing. This award recognizes the accomplishments of the recipient who promotes excellence in writing and literature in Nebraska and for service to the literary community. Hansen joins an auspicious group that includes Nebraska’s own U.S. Poet Laurette Ted Kooser, Roger Welsh, Ron Hull and many more that can be found on www.foundationforlcl.org.

Proceeds from this unique event support the Heritage Room of Nebraska Authors, located on the third floor of Bennett Martin Public Library. Everyone is invited to visit the Heritage Room or access the collection of books and memorabilia by Nebraskans and about Nebraska via the internet. The Heritage Room is open Sunday, 2 to 4 p.m., and Monday through Thursday, noon to 3 pm.