The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation will host its annual Great Strides walk Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m.-noon in Antelope Park, starting at the bandshell.

This year will be the first time the Lincoln CF community comes together without COVID-19 restrictions since 2019. The day will involve a mile long walk, a variety of games, live music, and food.

Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a genetic disease that affects the lungs and pancreas. As the foundation focuses on developing a cure and providing all people with CF the opportunity to lead long, fulfilling lives, there is more hope than ever in the CF Community. The walk is a day to show Nebraska fighters how many people are alongside them in a push for a cure.

For more information and to register, go to https://on.cff.org/3n6udlJ.