Cultural Endowment announces new executive director

The Nebraska Cultural Endowment board of directors has announced that Maggie Smith of Omaha will take the helm of the statewide arts and humanities funder starting mid-March.

Smith most recently served as director of operations at KANEKO, where she co-led fundraising and development strategy while overseeing marketing, communications, programming and operations. Prior to joining KANEKO in 2019, Smith taught college writing courses while working in innovative product and program management at Yahoo. In addition to her tech industry experience, Smith also co-founded a nonprofit in Dublin, Ireland, focused on creativity and writing. She managed strategy in development, marketing and operations while creating curriculum and teaching.

“We are excited to have Maggie leading the Nebraska Cultural Endowment,” said Rita Stinner, president of the board of directors. “Maggie’s extensive experience in arts and humanities, embracing and celebrating diversity, nonprofit management, relationship building and fundraising are just what is needed to meet the goals of the Endowment.”

Recent legislation doubled the amount of funds that will support Nebraska’s arts and humanities organizations via the Nebraska Cultural Endowment’s public matching fund, the Cultural Preservation Endowment Fund (CPEF). This arrangement allows the NCE to facilitate an increase in the CPEF’s value by $10 million if the Endowment raises $10 million in matching funds through private contributions.

Smith will lead the efforts to raise these private donations, which will yield combined endowment funds of more than $40 million, resulting in more than $2 million in annual distributions to arts and humanities programs across the state.

Nebraska Cultural Endowment is the first and only cultural endowment in the nation to sustain both the arts and humanities through privately supported and publicly matched resources. Established in 1998, NCE funds are distributed to partner agencies, the Nebraska Arts Council and Humanities Nebraska. These two organizations, in turn, provide funding to arts and humanities organizations across the state.

Learn more at nebraskaculture.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0