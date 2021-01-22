CSF offers unique way to connect on Valentine’s Day

Looking for a unique way to connect with loved ones this Valentine’s Day?

Community Services Fund of Nebraska (CSF) offers Share the Love. For a $25 or $50 donation to a CSF charity in the name of someone special, CSF will mail a card notifying the recipient of the donation along with a box of Bakers chocolates. Gifts can be made online at www.CommunityServicesFund.org.

Now more than ever, your contribution of $25 or $50 impacts the community considerably. It can provide several hours of 24/7 Crisis Line care through CenterPointe or cover a week’s worth of meals and wellness checks for seniors using Tabitha’s Meals on Wheels program. Your gift will make a lasting impact on those in need.

“Share the Love is a great way to show you care, and you choose which agency you want to support,” said Tim Becker, board chair.

CSF member agencies are all Nebraska-based and do not participate in other local giving federations. Donors may choose from 70 agencies serving Lincoln, Omaha and the entire state of Nebraska. These CSF members assist those in need, promote local arts and culture, build strong communities, enhance education and learning, improve health options, care for animals and the environment, and work for a just society.

Learn more and participate in Share the Love at www.CommunityServicesFund.org. Be sure to make your donation by Feb. 7 to ensure timely delivery of chocolates.

