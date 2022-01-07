CROP Walk raises over $17K for food pantries

Final numbers are in, and the CROP Walk (Communities Responding to Overcome Poverty) that took place in Lincoln last fall raised $17,870.

Seventy-five percent of the proceeds are used worldwide to combat hunger, while the remaining 25% stays in the Lincoln area to help the less fortunate in our community. The money is divided between local food pantries.

Several churches in Lincoln participated. Nearby Hickman and Norris both had a dinner rather than a walk. The two communities had 24 in-person meals and 47 take-outs, raising $1,500 of the local effort for CROP.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0