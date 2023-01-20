 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CROP Walk raised over $25K

It took a while for the final numbers to roll in, but once they did, they indicated the CROP Walk (Communities Responding to Overcome Poverty) that took place in October raised over $25,000 -- over $7,000 more than the walk made the previous year.

Sixteen churches and 111 walkers participated this year, according to Marnie Zabel, CROP Walk volunteer. The Hickman and Norris communities both had a dinner instead of a walk.

The money is divided between local food pantries to combat hunger, both in Lincoln and abroad. Seventy-five percent of the proceeds are used worldwide to combat hunger, while the remaining 25% stays in the Lincoln area to help the less fortunate in our community.

