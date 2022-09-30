CROP Hunger Walk set for Oct. 9

The 53rd CROP Hunger Walk is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 9. It is a nationwide movement sponsored by Church World Service to raise funds to end hunger and poverty around the U.S. and the world. Hundreds of religious groups, businesses, schools and others organize local walk events in their communities each year.

The local 3-mile walk will begin and end at Bethany Christian Church, 1645 N. Cotner Blvd. Registration will begin at 1 p.m., and the walk starts at 1:30 p.m. The route is handicap accessible, and pets on leashes are welcome. A virtual walk can be done for those who feel more comfortable any time before the walk date.

Lenny Blue, a Church World Service Community Engagement Specialist based in Kansas City, Missouri, will be in Lincoln to help facilitate our local CROP Hunger Walk.

Instead of a walk, the Hickman Presbyterian Church (HPC) is preparing a meal for a freewill donation (checks should be made out to CWS/CROP), served in conjunction with Shepherd of the Hills Church. Meals can be picked up from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the west side of Hickman Presbyterian Church, 300 East Third St., or people may eat inside. Contact Kelli TenHulzen at zalkfamily@gmail.com or 402-416-2004 by Tuesday to order.

Twenty-five percent of the donations stay in the Lincoln-Lancaster County area and benefit local pantries like the Northeast Area Pantry, located at Bethany Christian Church. Between Lincoln and Omaha, 25,400 people receive food each week from these pantries.

Hunger is one of the greatest injustices facing our world, but it doesn’t have to be this way. Ending hunger is possible in our lifetime. You can help make it happen. Register for your local CROP Hunger Walk, raise funds and take us one step closer to ending hunger once and for all.